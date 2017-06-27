Charlotte teen reunited with family after being missing for over a year Read Story Ty Chandler
A Georgia man facing charges in connection with the disappearance of a Charlotte teen who has been missing for more than a year, made his first appearance in a Gwinett County Courthouse Monday. Michael Wysolovski, 31, was assigned a public defender and is being held without bond in a jail North of Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC