Centerville Senior Citizen Building breaks ground
OFFICIALS BREAK GROUND ON Gwinnett County officials gathered at the future site of the Centerville Senior Center on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony. The new center will be built adjacent to the Centerville Community Center and Centerville Branch Library on Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
