Brightree Debuts Financial Services Solution for HME Collection

The new Financial Services Solution from Brightree aims to help home medical equipment providers streamline the patient payment process. "Patient Financial Services goes beyond a traditional calling service by giving HMEs a better idea of where patients stand financially and allows them to efficiently collect patient AR ," says Shaw Rietkerk, executive vice president and general manager, Brightree Revenue Cycle Management, in a media release from Lawrenceville, Ga-based Brightree.

Chicago, IL

