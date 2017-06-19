Brightree Debuts Financial Services Solution for HME Collection
The new Financial Services Solution from Brightree aims to help home medical equipment providers streamline the patient payment process. "Patient Financial Services goes beyond a traditional calling service by giving HMEs a better idea of where patients stand financially and allows them to efficiently collect patient AR ," says Shaw Rietkerk, executive vice president and general manager, Brightree Revenue Cycle Management, in a media release from Lawrenceville, Ga-based Brightree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC