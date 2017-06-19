3-star Georgia LB Jayden McDonald Rutgers' 4th commitment in just over a week

Wednesday evening, North Gwinett linebacker Jayden McDonald became Rutgers' second commit of the day when he pledged to head coach Chris Ash, defensive coordinator Jay Niemann and the rest of the staff. A 6-2, 200-pound three-star, McDonalad is coming off two visits to Rutgers this spring, which helped him see that Rutgers was the right school for him.

