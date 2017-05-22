With Nod to Harry Potter, 11th Circui...

With Nod to Harry Potter, 11th Circuit Says Police Dogs Can't Be Sued for Excessive Force

It hearkens back to ancient Greece where an Athenian legislator formulated a legal code so harsh that his name became the root of an adjective-"draconian." And for millions of J.K. Rowling fans, it is the name of Harry Potter's "perpetually maleficent rival," Draco Lucius Malfoy, noted Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum in an opinion released Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit "And to the list of infamous Dracos," she said after citing all seven Harry Potter volumes, "add Defendant-Appellant Draco."

