White news anchor resigns over N word use to a black man

8 hrs ago

White reporter resigns after calling herself a 'news n***a' in Twitter messages with black man whose video she wanted to use for a story A white local news anchor has resigned after referring to herself as a 'news n***a' in a Twitter exchange with a black man she was contacting for a story. Valerie Hoff, 54, was trying to obtain a copy of a video which showed a white police officer punching a black motorist when she made the comment to Curtis Rivers on April 13. He shared a screen grab of their comment with followers, prompting Hoff, a mother-of-two from Atlanta, Georgia, to apologize and later resign from her role at 11 Alive.

