WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
NORCROSS, Ga., May 02, 2017 -- WestRock Company , a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences: About WestRock WestRock partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's 36,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 250 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
