Wanted man arrested after traffic stop
Kenneth Anthony Thomas, 55, of Hawthorne Extension was arrested Thursday after his truck was stopped for a violation and it was learned a warrant for his arrest was on file in Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County police said. An officer was patrolling on West Broad Street about 5:45 p.m. when he saw the truck in front of him brake suddenly and then travel at varying speeds, police said.
