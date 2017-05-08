Two Georgia School Leaders Honored for Commitment to Excellence
National K-12 publisher Mentoring Minds today announced that Kaleen Pulley, principal of Buford Academy in Buford, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Principal and Stacie Carson, Ed.D, assistant principal at Fowler Drive Elementary School in Athens, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Assistant Principal, as chosen by the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals . Through its partnership with the GAESP, Mentoring Minds awarded $1,000 to Pulley and $500 to Carson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Loracarnahan
|149
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Mon
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC