Two Georgia School Leaders Honored for Commitment to Excellence

National K-12 publisher Mentoring Minds today announced that Kaleen Pulley, principal of Buford Academy in Buford, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Principal and Stacie Carson, Ed.D, assistant principal at Fowler Drive Elementary School in Athens, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Assistant Principal, as chosen by the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals . Through its partnership with the GAESP, Mentoring Minds awarded $1,000 to Pulley and $500 to Carson.

