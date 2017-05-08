Two Georgia School Leaders Honored fo...

Two Georgia School Leaders Honored for Commitment to Excellence

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: District Administration

National K-12 publisher Mentoring Minds today announced that Kaleen Pulley, principal of Buford Academy in Buford, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Principal and Stacie Carson, Ed.D, assistant principal at Fowler Drive Elementary School in Athens, is the 2017 Georgia Distinguished Assistant Principal, as chosen by the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals . Through its partnership with the GAESP, Mentoring Minds awarded $1,000 to Pulley and $500 to Carson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 1 hr Loracarnahan 149
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... Mon Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC