The future of health care: Protesters...

The future of health care: Protesters hold 'die-in' as stand against Woodall's vote for bill

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Forsyth County News

Ultimately, the bill will likely look drastically different from what was recently passed, though activists said they still plan to stage protests. A dozen-and-a-half or so cardboard headstones hovered above the heads of Cumming, south Forsyth and Gwinnett County residents, small bouquets of wildflowers scattered around the atypical cemetery signage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Tue Loracarnahan 149
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May 8 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC