South Hall landfill proposal rejected by Buford
A North Hall man's plans for a South Hall landfill were rejected Monday night by the Buford City Commission. As when the city's Planning and Zoning Board recommended denial in April , applause broke out across the meeting room in City Hall as the commission voted 3-0 against Glenn Hamilton's plans.
