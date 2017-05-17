See inside the Elyton Hotel, formerly Empire Hotel, before its summer opening
The last floor is being laid, the last light fixtures going up, and the last painting being done on the long-anticipated hotel in the Empire Building. The Elyton Hotel is putting finishing touches on the building before its scheduled summer opening in the historic building at 1928 1st Ave. N. The 1909 building became vacant a century later when Colonial Bank moved out of the building in 2009.
