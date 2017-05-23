Police dog wins legal battle after burglary suspect sues over bite
Draco, a now retired member of the Gwinnett County Police Department in Gwinnett County, Georgia has won a legal battle after a judge ruled against a burglary suspect, who was suing the K-9 officer after the suspect was bitten. The dog was Draco, a prized member of the Gwinnett County Police Department's K-9 unit.
