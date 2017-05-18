Police: accountant stole $100K+ from small businesses
Suwanee Police arrested an accountant for stealing money from Metro small businesses and said at least $100,000 is missing from three clients, so far. Arlisa Bookman is in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of Identity Fraud, Theft, Computer Theft and Computer Trespass.
