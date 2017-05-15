Military Salute
Logistics Specialist 1st Class Silbert Dyer, assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Atlanta at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, was recently named the center's Junior Reserve Sailor of the Year for 2016.
