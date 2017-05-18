Michele Vinson

Michele Vinson

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Michele Renae Wagner Vinson, 62, wife to Arthur Alan Vinson, long-time residents of Winder, peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father early Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017. After a long courageous fight with cancer, Michele passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May 8 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC