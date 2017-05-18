Managing Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency

Todd J. Woodard, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS, BCGP, CPE Senior Clinical Pharmacist Peach State Health Plan Atlanta, Georgia Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy Suwanee, Georgia Charles Kim, PharmD, MBA Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacy Services Peach State Health Plan Atlanta, Georgia Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy Suwanee, Georgia Preceptor Mercer University College of Pharmacy Atlanta, Georgia ABSTRACT: Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency , also known collectively as Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disease , is a heterogenous disease due to the absence or reduction of LAL enzyme activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Pharmacist.