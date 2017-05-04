Is this your 6-month-old puppy? She could not walk when someone found her.
Gwinnett County police said the dog was found with significant injuries Feb. 27 at The Columns at Club Drive apartment complex at 3920 Club Drive. The white and brown puppy, now named Mandy, was taken to the shelter by a passerby in the apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Apr 30
|Derka der
|6
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC