Here's Even More Evidence Trump Is Lying About Massive Voter Fraud
In a recent survey of 42 jurisdictions in 12 states, researchers found about 30 instances where non-citizens may have voted -- out of 23 million ballots cast. A new survey of local election officials finds that it was extremely rare for non-citizens to vote in the 2016 election, casting even more doubt on President Donald Trump 's unfounded claim that millions of people cast illegal ballots last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Apr 30
|Derka der
|6
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC