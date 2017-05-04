Here's Even More Evidence Trump Is Lying About Massive Voter Fraud

In a recent survey of 42 jurisdictions in 12 states, researchers found about 30 instances where non-citizens may have voted -- out of 23 million ballots cast. A new survey of local election officials finds that it was extremely rare for non-citizens to vote in the 2016 election, casting even more doubt on President Donald Trump 's unfounded claim that millions of people cast illegal ballots last year.

