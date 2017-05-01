Gwinnett Medical opens Suwanee primary care center
LAWRENCEVILLEe, Ga.- Gwinnett Medical Center has opened a new primary care and specialty center in Suwanee, at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to increase access to care in the community. The GMC Primary Care & Specialty Center-Suwanee will include family medicine services led by Dr. Hira Kohli.
