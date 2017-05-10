Georgia man dies diving off Florida Keys
James Ringold, 52, from Lawrenceville, Ga., was found by other divers he was with from the Rainbow Reef dive boat unresponsive and with his breathing regulator out of his mouth around 10 a.m. Ringold was about 50 feet below the surface when the divers spotted him, Deputy Becky Herrin, Monroe County Sheriff's Office media relations officer, said. The other divers brought Ringold to the surface and onto the Rainbow Reef , whose crew performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
