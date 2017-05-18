Fulton expanding Little River treatme...

Fulton expanding Little River treatment plant

This artist's rendering of the new Little River Water Reclamation Facility shows not only how the entire operation will look under one roof, but fits in architecturally with the rural area. Hoisting the first shovelfuls of dirt for the Little River expansion are Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson, Fulton County Public Works Director David Clark, Mountain Park Mayor Jim Still, Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, Milton Public Works Director Carter Lucas, Fulton Chief Operations Officer Todd Long, County Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore, Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz and Fulton Deputy Director for Technical Services Ray Wooten.

