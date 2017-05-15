Forsyth County may commission new Sharon Springs study

Now that a new bill has brought back the possibility of a second city in Forsyth County, county commissioners are considering a new study on the impacts it would have on the county. The Board of Commissioners discussed having the new study done by Alfie Meek, director of the innovation strategy and impact team at Georgia Tech, on the financial impact of the city of Sharon Springs and decided to bring it up again in July.

