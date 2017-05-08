Comverge, With Offices In Denver, Acquired For $100M
Comverge , a developer of demand-response technology for the utility industry which has a software development office in downtown Denver, has been acquired for $100M, by smart utility meter maker Itron . Itron said it would pay $100M in cash to Peak Holding Corp. , the owner of Comverge, in the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|16 hr
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC