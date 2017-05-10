Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Rati...

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Breeze

The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 4 hr Lora carnahan 151
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May 8 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC