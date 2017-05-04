Blackshear Place Baptist Church youth...

Blackshear Place Baptist Church youth minister to children in Bolivia

About 19 high school students and leaders from Blackshear Place Baptist Church are about to set off on a mission trip to Bolivia. The teenagers volunteered to spend their weeklong spring break ministering to adults and children in the South American country.

