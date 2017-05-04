Bilingual ballot advocate addresses elections board
An officer with the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials on Tuesday reminded members of the Hall County Board of Elections of their commitment to provide bilingual ballots to the county's Spanish-speaking population. Harvey Soto, program coordinator for civic engagement and community organizing, thanked the group for its vote last month in favor of making voting material available in English and Spanish.
