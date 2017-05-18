Authorities seek woman who took car for test drive and never came back
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is seeking this woman, who they say took a car for a test drive from Kar Kingdom in Buford and never came back. Before the business closed up Wednesday, a woman took a gold minivan from a South Hall dealership and never came back, according to authorities and employees of the dealership.
