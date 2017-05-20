Athens Orthopedic opens Loganville facility
Athens Orthopedic Clinic has announced the addition of an ambulatory surgical facility in Loganville to serve a growing patient base. Athens Orthopedic Ambulatory Center at Loganville was granted a state license to operate as an ambulatory surgical center and opened May 15. This marks a first for Walton County, as the AOC Ambulatory Center at Loganville will be the only dedicated orthopedic outpatient surgical facility in the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Jeanette
|152
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May 8
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC