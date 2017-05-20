Athens Orthopedic opens Loganville facility

Athens Orthopedic Clinic has announced the addition of an ambulatory surgical facility in Loganville to serve a growing patient base. Athens Orthopedic Ambulatory Center at Loganville was granted a state license to operate as an ambulatory surgical center and opened May 15. This marks a first for Walton County, as the AOC Ambulatory Center at Loganville will be the only dedicated orthopedic outpatient surgical facility in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.