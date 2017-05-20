Athens Orthopedic opens Loganville fa...

Athens Orthopedic opens Loganville facility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Orthopedic Clinic has announced the addition of an ambulatory surgical facility in Loganville to serve a growing patient base. Athens Orthopedic Ambulatory Center at Loganville was granted a state license to operate as an ambulatory surgical center and opened May 15. This marks a first for Walton County, as the AOC Ambulatory Center at Loganville will be the only dedicated orthopedic outpatient surgical facility in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 7 hr Jeanette 152
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May 8 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC