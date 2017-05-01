Athens license check leads to warrant arrest
An Athens man who was wanted in Gwinnett County on an aggravated assault charge was arrested Friday night after an officer ran a computer check on the tag number of the man's pickup truck as it traveled on Prince Avenue and learned the registered owner and driver was wanted on the assault charge, Athens-Clarke County police said.
