Architect Jacobs, designer of familiar Gainesville buildings, dies at age 93
Jacobs' architectural designs can be seen throughout the area, including the Brenau University Downtown Center, formerly the Georgia Mountains Center, the 1960 Hall County courthouse and the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Gainesville. In addition, he designed numerous buildings on both University of North Georgia campuses in Dahlonega and Gainesville, Young Harris College and the University of Georgia, as well as for public schools in Hall and Gwinnett counties.
