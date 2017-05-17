a Civil forfeiturea an assault on basic rights
Public funding of law enforcement agencies and the courts is meant to promote a fair and publicly accountable justice system. Yet more than 120 law enforcement agencies in Georgia are undermining public trust as they rake in big bucks from the seizure and forfeiture of private property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May 8
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC