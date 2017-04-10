Young Man Beaten By Cops On Video Spe...

Young Man Beaten By Cops On Video Speaks Out After Officers' Firing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A 21-year-old man who was kicked and punched by Georgia police during a traffic stop last week has spoken out about the disturbing incident, saying this wasn't the first time he had a run-in with one of the officers. Demetrius Hollins had a visibly battered lip and nose when he talked with NBC News on Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... Apr 14 Riparian 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC