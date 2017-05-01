Wake Forest Football Offers 2018 4-Star Cornerback Terell Smith
Terell Smith is a four star 6-0, 175 lb cornerback out of South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia. He originally committed to Minnesota on March 10th, 2017.
