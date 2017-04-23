TMS Global Aims to Increase Diversity in the World Missions Workforce

New African-American advisory board welcomed as a key step in missions group's major push to more fully reflect God's church and kingdom Contact: Ty Mays , 770-256-8710 NORCROSS, Ga., April 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Non-white churches and workers have long been underrepresented in mainline denominations in missions, but one agency is doing all that it can to help change that. TMS Global is undertaking a major drive to diversify in its work around the world, to more fully reflect the rich breadth of God's church and kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.