THE MFG INSTITUTE RECOGNIZES AGCO EMPLOYEES WITH WOMEN IN 2017 STEP AHEAD AWARDS Apr. 24, 2017 Source: AGCO news release AGCO Corporation , a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce that two AGCO employees have received 2017 STEP Ahead Awards. Emily Hardie, Manager, Global Fuse Marketing & Business Support, and Susanne Lauda, Global Project Lead, Manufacturing Automation, both from AGCO's global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, received this industry recognition.

