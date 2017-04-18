The Mfg Institute Recognizes AGCO Employees With Women In 2017 STEP Ahead Awards
THE MFG INSTITUTE RECOGNIZES AGCO EMPLOYEES WITH WOMEN IN 2017 STEP AHEAD AWARDS Apr. 24, 2017 Source: AGCO news release AGCO Corporation , a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce that two AGCO employees have received 2017 STEP Ahead Awards. Emily Hardie, Manager, Global Fuse Marketing & Business Support, and Susanne Lauda, Global Project Lead, Manufacturing Automation, both from AGCO's global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, received this industry recognition.
