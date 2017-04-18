The Mfg Institute Recognizes AGCO Emp...

The Mfg Institute Recognizes AGCO Employees With Women In 2017 STEP Ahead Awards

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Agri Marketing

THE MFG INSTITUTE RECOGNIZES AGCO EMPLOYEES WITH WOMEN IN 2017 STEP AHEAD AWARDS Apr. 24, 2017 Source: AGCO news release AGCO Corporation , a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce that two AGCO employees have received 2017 STEP Ahead Awards. Emily Hardie, Manager, Global Fuse Marketing & Business Support, and Susanne Lauda, Global Project Lead, Manufacturing Automation, both from AGCO's global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, received this industry recognition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... Apr 17 Ann Archy 2
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC