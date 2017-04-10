Teens charged with murder in death of grandparents

Cassandra Bjorge was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and is charged with two counts of murder in the death of her grandparents Wendy and Randall Bjorge. Her boyfriend, Johnny Rider, who was booked on Monday, was originally charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of battery and one count of theft by taking.

