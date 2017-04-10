Teens charged with murder in death of...

Teens charged with murder in death of grandparents

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Cassandra Bjorge was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and is charged with two counts of murder in the death of her grandparents Wendy and Randall Bjorge. Her boyfriend, Johnny Rider, who was booked on Monday, was originally charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of battery and one count of theft by taking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho... Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 9
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC