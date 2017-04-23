Stone Mountain sidewalk project on hold
It has been a long three months for people who live and work along East Mountain Street in Stone Mountain. According to city officials, workers walked off a sidewalk improvement project in mid-January leaving behind patchy pavement, construction barricades and even equipment.
