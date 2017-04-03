Schools in Georgia win award for best music education
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that three metro Atlanta school districts in Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett county were among the districts given recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Baldwin, Clarke and Putnam school districts also won the distinction.
