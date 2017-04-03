Schools in Georgia win award for best...

Schools in Georgia win award for best music education

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that three metro Atlanta school districts in Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett county were among the districts given recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Baldwin, Clarke and Putnam school districts also won the distinction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho... Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 9
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC