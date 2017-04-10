Safety Peyton Woulard Commits to Wake Forest
One day after visiting Wake another time to take in the Spring Game, 2018 safety Peyton Woulard verbally committed to the Deacs. Woulard becomes the sixth member of Clawson's 2018 recruiting class, and the fifth to commit since March 2nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogger So Dear.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC