Remains found may be of woman missing since October
Human remains discovered by police in Lumpkin County may be those of a woman who hasn't been seen since October of 2016. Tosha Herron, 36, of Gwinnett County, has been missing since Oct. 7, when she was on her way to the north Georgia mountains.
