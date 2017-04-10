Police: Officer fired after kicking h...

Police: Officer fired after kicking handcuffed man

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017 photo released by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Demetrius Bryan Hollins poses for a photograph after being arrested. A Georgia police officer is under investigation after authorities say he kicked Hollins in the head during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, Ga., just outside Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... 56 min Riparian 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho... Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 9
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC