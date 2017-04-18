Police investigating social media thr...

Police investigating social media threats to Sweetwater Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Authorities are investigating social media threats made to Sweetwater Middle School on Thursday morning. The threats have not been found to be credible, according to Bernard Watson, the Director of Community Relations at Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs 7 hr Ken- 1
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... Apr 17 Ann Archy 2
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC