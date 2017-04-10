Police fire Georgia officers recorded assaulting man
A Georgia police officer is under investigat... Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches. Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital... Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital punishment.
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|10 hr
|Riparian
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
