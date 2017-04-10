Police fire Georgia officers recorded assaulting man

A Georgia police officer is under investigat... Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches. Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital... Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital punishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.