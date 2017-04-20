Police doing welfare check discover elderly couple dead
Police in Gwinnett County doing a welfare check on an elderly couple at the family's request made a gruesome discovery late Saturday night. Concerned family members from out of state called police, asking them to check on the couple at their home on the 1900 block of Furlong Run in Lawrenceville.
