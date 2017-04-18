Miriam Hammond Obituary, 84
She Was a Baker of Many Things to Those She Loved and Enemy To No One DORAVILLE, Georgia - A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home for Miriam Olmstead Hammond, 84, who passed away April 17. Rev. Mike Murphy will officiate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Apr 17
|Ann Archy
|2
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC