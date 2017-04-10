Migos Decide To "Seize The Block" For...

Migos Decide To "Seize The Block" For 'The Fate of the Furious'

One day before The Fate of the Furious drives into theaters, Migos releases their latest single, "Seize the Block" from the film's official soundtrack. Over infectious and fast-paced synths, the Gwinnett County, GA natives deliver their signature off-kilter flow and equally captivating ad-libs on a variety of topics like money, dracos and foreign cars.

