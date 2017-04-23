Latino students host immigration forum at UNG
Latino Student Association members at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus are hoping the forums on immigration they are organizing Wednesday will address fears, concerns and myths prevalent in the community. Natalie Morales Villa, a junior majoring in political science and sociology at UNG, said the current political climate over immigration gave rise to the idea of holding such a discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|6 hr
|Marti
|3
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr 21
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC