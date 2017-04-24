Katy Perry poses in swimsuit as she d...

Katy Perry poses in swimsuit as she debuts Bon Appetit

Read more: Daily Mail

Naughty girl! Katy Perry poses in sexy pink swimsuit as she debuts Bon Appetit that offers up some of her raunchiest lyrics yet And the lyrics were some of the raunchiest she has ever delivered. The chorus includes: 'Cause I'm all that you want, boy / All that you can have, boy / Got me spread like a buffet / Bon appetit, baby / Appetite for seduction / Fresh out the oven / Melt in your mouth kind of lovin' / Bon appetit, baby.'

Chicago, IL

