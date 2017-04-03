Joyce Holcomb

Joyce McDaniel Holcomb, beloved Mother and Nanny, an angel on earth, was born June 30, 1936, in Jackson County, Ga. She went home to be with Jesus, after an extended battle with dementia, on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

